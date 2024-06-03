WWDC 2024 could finally tempt you to upgrade your old iPhone and Mac — don't miss out on Apple's rumored AI features coming soon

No one likes missing out on things, especially when it comes to upcoming features from Apple.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg , some of Apple’s rumored AI features will be reserved for its iPhone 15 Pro line and Apple silicon Macs — likely due to the company’s focus on having these upcoming features work on device. This is a different approach from other AI assistants such as Google Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot, which communicate with servers to generate results.

This rumored compatibility requirement for certain Apple devices potentially means that anyone who owns an Intel Mac, or an iPhone that’s older than a 15 Pro or Pro Max, will not be able to use all of Apple’s AI features. These are reportedly set to be announced at its WWDC keynote on June 10 .

If this rumor turns out to be true, and you’re in the camp of owning an Intel Mac or an older iPhone, it may be time to consider an upgrade. Fortunately, we’ve listed a few of these devices below, all packed with Apple silicon. This way, you can be ready to use all of Apple’s AI features from day one.

Get ready for Apple AI with these Macs and iPhones

MacBook Air M1 | $699 at Walmart It’s not the newest nor the most powerful, but the M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic entry point into Apple silicon, as well as the company’s upcoming AI features — all for $699.

13-inch MacBook Air M3 |$1,099 $999 at Amazon If you want the latest MacBook Air, you can already get $100 off the M3 model in a Midnight color which features 8GB of Memory alongside 256GB of storage. When it was first announced, Apple touted this laptop as the "world's best consumer laptop for AI." If rumors about its powerful AI features being reserved for certain models come true, the M3 Air could be the best model to buy.

Mac mini M2 | $599 $499 at Amazon The Mac mini M2 is a fantastic desktop computer for photo edits, web browsing, and, potentially, AI. As it comes with 256GB of storage, you’re getting a fantastic deal here at $100 off the usual asking price.

iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple Featuring a Titanium finish, a USB-C port as well as a powerful A17 Pro chip, it's the perfect choice to take advantage of Apple's AI features later this year.