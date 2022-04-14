Apple Books

You might not have time to read, but you might have time to listen. If you've got a long commute or spend a lot of time gardening, then audiobooks are a good way to make your time more productive.

Apple doesn't provide a separate audiobooks app. Everything you need is in the Apple Books app. And just like with books, you can search for, download, and sync audiobooks.

How to play an audiobook

Playing an audiobook is just like reading a book. But first, you have to locate it in the Apple Books app on your best iPhone

  1. Launch the Books app from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Library.

  3. Tap the audiobook to open it. It will automatically begin to play.

    Listening To Audiobook In Books In iOS 15: Launch the Books app, tap library, and then tap the audiobook you want to play. Source: iMore

How to listen to a specific track

Most audiobooks come with track markers, which usually correspond to chapters. You can listen to tracks in any order you want. While an audiobook is playing, follow these steps:

  1. Tap the track button.

  2. Tap the track you want to listen to.

    Switching Audiobooks Track In Books In iOS 15: Play audiobook, tap the track button, and then tap the track you want.Source: iMore

How to go to a specific time in an audiobook

A playhead is located beneath the audiobook cover. You can drag it to go to a specific time in the book. While an audiobook is playing, follow these steps:

  1. Drag the playhead left or right to go to a specific time.
  2. Tap Play to listen.

  3. Tap the gray circle to go back to the playhead's original starting point.

    Scrubbing through audiobook in books in iOS 15: Drag the playhead to the time you want, and then tap play. You can tap the gray circle to go back to the starting point.Source: iMore

How to change the playback speed of an audiobook

If you don't have the patience for a 20-hour audiobook, you can save a little time by speeding up the playback. In the Books app, follow these steps:

  1. Tap the audiobook you want to play.

  2. Tap the playback speed button until you get the speed you want.

    Changing audiobook playback speed in Books in iOS 15: Tap the audiobook you want to play and then tap the playback speed.Source: iMore

The available playback speeds are, in order: 1x, 1.25x, 1.5x, 2x, and 0.75x.

How to set a sleep timer on an audiobook

If listening to a good book puts you to sleep, you're in luck. You can do so without draining the battery on your device by using a sleep timer. In the Books app, follow these steps:

  1. Tap the audiobook you want to play.
  2. Tap the sleep timer button.

  3. Choose a number of minutes — even a custom number of hours and minutes — before the audio playback stops.

    Putting a sleep timer in Books in iOS 15: Tap the audiobook you want, tap the sleep timer button, and then choose the time you want.Source: iMore

The timer will begin immediately, and you'll need to tap the play button to begin playback.

How to change the audio output for audiobooks

You can route the audio from an audiobook not only through an iPhone's or iPad's internal speakers but also to Bluetooth and — with iOS 15 — to AirPlay 2-enabled devices like HomePod and your Apple TV. In the Books app, follow these steps:

  1. Tap the audiobook you want to play.
  2. Tap the AirPlay button.

  3. Tap the device that you want to play the audio.

    Changing audio output in Books in iOS 15: Tap the audiobook you want to play, tap the AirPlay button, and then tap the device you want to play the audio.Source: iMore

Tap on the screen to return to the audiobook.

iPhones aren't the best for reading, but iPads sure are!

Well, you certainly can use your iPhone to read books or listen to audiobooks, but we've found that your best iPad makes a far better e-reader. In fact, due to the compact size and portability of the iPad mini 6, we find it to be the best device to enjoy the Apple Books app. Give it a try!

Updated April 2022: With newest steps for iOS 15.

