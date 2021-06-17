Apple's Back to School promotion is now live with students able to bag a free pair of AirPods when they buy specific Mac and iPad devices.

Running from now through September 27, the new promotion will give students free AirPods, but they can also pay extra and upgrade to AirPods Pro if that's their bag. That's cost $90, while AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will cost $40. Regardless of how you slice it, you're saving $159 which isn't something to be sniffed at.

Anyone who is a student or a member of faculty in the United States can take advantage of the special education Apple Store, too. The revived Back to School promo was first spotted by MacRumors.