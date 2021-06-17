What you need to know
- Apple's Back to School promotion is live.
- Students can get free AirPods with select Mac and iPad purchases.
Apple's Back to School promotion is now live with students able to bag a free pair of AirPods when they buy specific Mac and iPad devices.
Running from now through September 27, the new promotion will give students free AirPods, but they can also pay extra and upgrade to AirPods Pro if that's their bag. That's cost $90, while AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will cost $40. Regardless of how you slice it, you're saving $159 which isn't something to be sniffed at.
Anyone who is a student or a member of faculty in the United States can take advantage of the special education Apple Store, too. The revived Back to School promo was first spotted by MacRumors.
Eligible iPads include the iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups, while those on the hunt for a Mac can choose between iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro devices – and customized builds are also part of the deal.
Students will also get 20% off AppleCare+ when they make their purchases as well, while trade-in options will also bring down the price of the Mac or iPad being bought. Each purchase will qualify for free three months of Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ to sweeten the deal yet further.
Not a student but still keen to pick up that gorgeous new M1 iMac? There are still some great iMac deals worth considering.
