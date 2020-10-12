Apple's Beats landing page has gone missing ahead of tomorrow's event

Apple has removed its "Beats by Dr. Dre" landing page, previously located at https://www.apple.com/shop/accessories/all-accessories/beats-featured. As noted by Apple Terminal, the page is no longer functional.

The last time the page was live appears to have been around October 2nd, where it is displayed in its full former glory by the Wayback Machine. Beats products remain in the store, however, complete with Beats branding.

We heard rumors Jon Prosser back in April that suggested the days of Beats were numbered.

You ready for this? 👀



Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC



AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct



☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite”



End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

Prosser didn't give any particular timescale for when the phasing out of Beats could happen, but he didn't expect it to be imminent. That was six months ago, though.

Seems like people need clarification on what I mean by “end goal is to phase out Beats”



It doesn’t mean they’re trying to kill the Beats brand TOMORROW.



They’re building up the Apple/AirPods product line - THEN they will phase out Beats in favor of the finished lineup. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

With Apple holding a special event tomorrow, it's possible that the wheels are already in motion and Beats will be gone in little more than 24 hours. Or, also likely, Apple could simply be moving its webpages around and we're all reading too much into one webpage going the way of the dodo.