Apple's Beats landing page has gone missing ahead of tomorrow's event

Beats by Dodo.
Oliver Haslam

Screenshot Beats Web Page MissingSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has removed the Beats landing page from apple.com.
  • "apple.com/shop/accessories/all-accessories/beats-featured" is no more.
  • Jon Prosser has previously said that Apple is ditching the Beats branding.

Apple has removed its "Beats by Dr. Dre" landing page, previously located at https://www.apple.com/shop/accessories/all-accessories/beats-featured. As noted by Apple Terminal, the page is no longer functional.

The last time the page was live appears to have been around October 2nd, where it is displayed in its full former glory by the Wayback Machine. Beats products remain in the store, however, complete with Beats branding.

We heard rumors Jon Prosser back in April that suggested the days of Beats were numbered.

Prosser didn't give any particular timescale for when the phasing out of Beats could happen, but he didn't expect it to be imminent. That was six months ago, though.

With Apple holding a special event tomorrow, it's possible that the wheels are already in motion and Beats will be gone in little more than 24 hours. Or, also likely, Apple could simply be moving its webpages around and we're all reading too much into one webpage going the way of the dodo.

