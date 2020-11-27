My significant other just bought the 2020 iPhone SE today, which happens to include a $50 Apple Gift Card between now and November 30. Any new eligible device purchase at Apple also comes with a year of Apple TV+ for free. When you consider these two big value additions, you're sort of getting the 2020 iPhone SE for less than $300.
The discount goes even deeper if you have an eligible phone to trade-in. You can get $30, at the very least, for your old iPhone, or Pixel and other Android phones. If you're upgrading from the original iPhone SE to the 2020 model, for example, you can get an extra $30 off. If you're getting rid of an iPhone 7, you could get up to $100 off. Depending on what phone you trade-in, you might even be able to make an actual profit from buying a new iPhone SE (you know ... because you still get a $50 gift card and a year of TV+ for free).
Deal of the year
iPhone SE (2020)
The iPhone SE is worth buying even when it's not on sale, but a $50 gift card and Apple TV+ free for a year really sweetens the deal.
$399 with $50 Apple gift Card
The iPhone SE is an incredible buy. It's thin, light, and has Touch ID, which is way more convenient right now during this pandemic where face masks are required when you leave your house. It has a 4.7-inch screen, a water resistance rating of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes, and has a battery life of up to 13 hours of video playback.
The iPhone SE came out early this year and features Apple's custom A13 processor chip, which is powerful and efficient even though Apple has already pushed out the A14 processor chip. The speed bump isn't really even noticable.
The iPhone SE doesn't have everything the iPhone 12 does, but I can tell you that it's an incredible iPhone for the price.
I switched from the iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone SE when it first came out and would still be using the iPhone SE today if it weren't for the fact that I fell in love with the smaller iPhone 12 mini.
In fact, the reason my partner just bought the iPhone SE is that I recommended it. I think it's the absolute best phone you can get at that price, and with a $50 Apple gift card and $60 off a year of Apple TV+, this is an unbeatable Black Friday Apple deal.
