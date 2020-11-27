My significant other just bought the 2020 iPhone SE today, which happens to include a $50 Apple Gift Card between now and November 30. Any new eligible device purchase at Apple also comes with a year of Apple TV+ for free. When you consider these two big value additions, you're sort of getting the 2020 iPhone SE for less than $300. The discount goes even deeper if you have an eligible phone to trade-in. You can get $30, at the very least, for your old iPhone, or Pixel and other Android phones. If you're upgrading from the original iPhone SE to the 2020 model, for example, you can get an extra $30 off. If you're getting rid of an iPhone 7, you could get up to $100 off. Depending on what phone you trade-in, you might even be able to make an actual profit from buying a new iPhone SE (you know ... because you still get a $50 gift card and a year of TV+ for free).

Deal of the year iPhone SE (2020) The iPhone SE is worth buying even when it's not on sale, but a $50 gift card and Apple TV+ free for a year really sweetens the deal. $399 with $50 Apple gift Card See at Apple