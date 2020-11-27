You'd probably be hard pressed to find a good discount from Apple directly, the fruity company prefers to offer customers gift cards on top of full priced items. B&H, however, has no such inhibitions, and is offerings significant savings on Apple of Apple's new M1-powered computers.

Black Friday is here, and whilst Apple's M1-powered Apple silicon Mac lineup was only released a few weeks ago, there are already significant savings to be had if you know where to look.

Available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. Powered by the M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. Works with even graphics-intensive games and apps. Has a battery life that lasts up to 18 hours.

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is the Apple silicon version of Apple's most popular laptop ever. The M1 chip promises to deliver absolutely staggering performance leaps, without even needing a fan. From our review:

Apple's newest MacBook Air is silent but deadly, a potent combination of class design and a new, ultra-fast M1 SoC.

B&H is offering really quite impressive savings on the new M1 MacBook Air of $100, considering this product is not even a month old, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the savings.

The new M1 MacBook Air is available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold with either 8 or 16GB of RAM. There's also four storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The biggest saving is on the 8GB, 256GB model, which is $100 off at $899. The same saving can be had on the 512GB storage option, which comes in at $1,149 instead of $1,249.

If you're more interested in the new Mac Mini or MacBook Pro, B&B is also having a sale on those models.