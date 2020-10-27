If you're in the market for a new iPad, there are a couple of great iPad deals out there right now but we expect to see more as we approach Black Friday. That being said, you don't have to wait until next month to save on Apple's newest iPad Pro. You can save as much as $62 on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon in various configurations.

The deal applies to almost all of the cellular-enabled models with $49 taken off the retail prices of most the devices, though the 512GB model has an additional saving applied at checkout. Whichever discounted model you go for, you'll be getting it for a new all-time low price.

Pro savings Apple iPad Pro 11-inch The 2020 iPad Pro features a new A12Z Bionic processor, dual camera setup with LiDAR sensor, Face ID, plus a gorgeous edge-to-edge display. The 11-inch models with LTE are discounted to new low prices across the board with around $50 off. From $900 See at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro maintains the 2018 model's industrial design for the most part. It comes in the same two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch —and has the same gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut.

The processor has been bumped to the A12Z Bionic chip, though the main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices. It features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array.

We have a guide to everything you need to know about the 2020 iPad Pro that links to all of our coverage of the device. Our full review goes in-depth, so be sure to give that a read too. If you don't want Apple's newest iPad Pro, take a look at the deals on 2018 models where you can save even more.