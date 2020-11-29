Apple TV never goes on sale, so getting a $50 Apple gift card is the best deal you can hope for if you're hoping to get a new Apple TV at a discount. With a purchase of a new Apple TV from Apple, you will also get a free one-year subscription to TV+, which brings the total value of Apple's deal to $110. Considering Walmart's Apple TV Cyber Monday Apple TV deal is only $10 off, I'd say Apple is winning for deals this time around.

You may be paying full-price upfront for a new Apple TV, but Apple's Cyber Monday extras make this the best deal on the internet.

I just upgraded to the Apple TV 4K last year during Apple's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. I'd been waiting for Apple to release a brand new version of Apple TV, maybe even a mini version similar to Amazon's Fire TV Stick . But so far, that doesn't seem to be in the cards. If you've been waiting for some big announcement from Apple about a new Apple TV, you may want to give up that ghost, too.

This Apple TV Cyber Monday makes it a lot easier to just bite the bullet. You will get a $50 Apple Gift Card, which you can spend on hardware, like a new remote if you hate the Siri remote, or software, like movies, music, video games, and yes, even subscriptions.

In addition to the $50 Apple Gift Card, you'll automatically get a one-year subscription to TV+, which is a value of $60. TV+ had a bit of a rough start in its first year, but has definitely grown a lot in the past few months with exclusive movies, brilliant original shows, and fascinating documentaries you can't get anywhere else. There are about a half-dozen new TV shows and movies coming early next month and early next year that I'm really excited about, too.

The Apple TV 4K is priced at $179, but if you don't yet have a 4K TV, or maybe you're thinking of getting a second device for the smaller bedroom TV, the Apple TV HD is $149, which means the $50 Apple Gift Card is an even better value.

So if you've been thinking about getting a new Apple TV but were hoping for some amazing discount on the purchase price, don't hold out. The Apple TV Cyber Monday deal directly from Apple is the best you're going to get, and it's actually a darn good value.

Check out all of the Apple Cyber Monday deals going on now through November 30.