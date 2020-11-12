Apple just took the wraps off its new M1-powered MacBook Air, one of the first Macs to make use of Apple's own silicon. If you're in the market for a Black Friday MacBook deal, the new model won't offer much in the way of savings but its arrival has prompted some huge discounts on the now previous-gen MacBook Air from early 2020.

Over at Amazon, you can score the 256GB model for just $849.99, a $149 saving, and the 512GB version is discounted by as much as $249 for new all-time low prices.

Light as Air Apple MacBook Air (2020) The early 2020 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade on the model that came before it with improved Intel processors and a redesigned keyboard. The 256GB is $149 off and the 512GB machines are up to $249 off right now, so lock in these deals while you can. $849.99 $999.00 $149 off See at Amazon

Apple's early 2020 MacBook Air looks a lot like the model that came before it but received some significant updates in key areas. First, the processors were bumped to Intel's 10th-generation chips which make for some power efficiency gains and the new Air features the totally redesigned Magic Keyboard that debuted last fall with the MacBook Pro.

The base model on sale also features a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you've got a 2018 or 2019 model, it might not be the upgrade for you but it's certainly a contender for replacing anything older than that, especially at this discount. If you want to stick with an Intel-powered machine for now or don't want to spend top-dollar for the newest M1-powered model, then this deal is the way to go.

In our early MacBook Air 2020 review, we praised the laptop's new Magic Keyboard with its 1-millimeter of travel making for a much more comfortable typing experience versus last year's model. We also noted the improved speaker sound quality and efficiency gains of the new 10th-gen Intel chips.

If you want to find out more about the newly-announced late 2020 MacBook Air, peek our everything you need to know guide. Our full MacBook Air (early 2020) review has all the user-experience details you want to hear about the model on sale today.