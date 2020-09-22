In a press release on its Newsroom website, Apple has announced that it has landed "High Desert," a new comedy series starring Patricia Arquette and directed (at least one episode) by Ben Stiller, for Apple TV+. Both actors will also executive produce the series.

Apple today announced a series order for "High Desert," a new comedic half-hour series to be produced by Apple Studios that will star Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood," "Escape at Dannemora," "The Act"), who will also executive produce. The project reunites Arquette with DGA Award winner Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), who will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films alongside Nicky Weinstock. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment.

The series will follow Arquette as Peggy, a former addict who decides to become a private investigator after her mother passes away. The series is created by some of the minds behind "Nurse Jackie," "Damages," and "Miss Congeniality."

The new series continues Apple's relationship with Arquette and Stiller, who are also currently creating "Severance," a workplace thriller that is executive produced by both and directed by Stiller.

Apple just launched its latest series Long Way Up, starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, to its streaming service last week.