What you need to know
- Apple is celebrating the year of the tiger by updating its Chinese website.
- Scrolling sees emoji tigers appear on-screen across the home page.
- Apple is already offering limited edition AirPods Pro with tiger emoji on them.
Apple has updated its website to celebrate the Chinese New Year by making little emoji tigers appear whenever you scroll around.
Only visible on the Chinese Apple website, the tigers appear on the page whenever you scroll up or down as first spotted by 9to5Mac. The move comes after Apple also began to offer limited edition AirPods Pro to celebrate the new year, too.
The limited edition AirPods Pro are functionally identical to the normal ones but with additional artwork and are available for $1,999 HK or $257 U.S. dollars.
Apple's home page also includes a YouTube video it released a week or so ago but is well worth another watch. Shot on iPHone, the video is called called 'The Comeback'.
Kick off the Year of the Tiger with the story of a father, a son and a forgotten village with an out-of-this-world dream. Apple and director Zhang Meng present their latest Chinese New Year film "The Comeback".
The Chinese year of the tiger begins tomorrow, February 1.
Apple often takes over its own homepage when there is a special event and the Chinese new year is an excellent reason to do exactly that.
