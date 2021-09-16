What you need to know
- Apple has rolled out the latest AirTag firmware update to all users.
- The same update has been available to a limited group of people for a few weeks.
After a few weeks of only making it available to some people, Apple has now begun to roll out its latest AirTag firmware update to all users.
The same firmware update has been available to a growing number of users over the past several weeks, but only now is Apple making it available to everyone. MacRumors reports that slight firmware build number changes have only been made to allow Apple to limit the update's rollout.
The last version, for example, with a build number of 1A291e changed nothing other than the rate limit on the percentage of AirTags users getting the update. That update set the limit to 25 percent, and another build released yesterday (1A291f) removes the deployment limit entirely, so all users should now be able to get the firmware update.
Apple doesn't offer any way for AirTag users to manually update their trackers' firmware. Instead, the process will take place automatically whenever an AirTag is near a connected iPhone.
Anyone wishing to check if an AirTag is running the latest firmware version can follow the instructions below:
- Open the Find My app
- Tap on the Items tab
- Choose an AirTag
- Tap on the name of the AirTag
it also isn't clear exactly what this new firmware update has to offer, although it could be related to upcoming changes related to detection by Android devices.
If you want to take your AirTag experience to the next level, check out our list of the best AirTag accessories available today.
New 'Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza' store opens September 24 — iPhone day!
Apple fans in The Bronx have a new Apple Store coming, with Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza set to open on September 24 — the same day that Apple will also make the new iPhone 13 available to buy.
Review — Sonic Colors: Ultimate sullies the one good Sonic game in years
Sonic Colors: Ultimate is the remastered version of a classic Wii game. But is this port worth playing today?
Apple kills its best Apple Watch band — the Leather Loop is no more
Apple has discontinued the Apple Watch Leather Loop for good.
Keep track of your expensive luggage with these tags and bag charms
Does it make you nervous to check your expensive luggage at the airport? Now you can keep up with your bags and suitcases in real-time by attaching an AirTag to them with any of these luggage tags and bag charms.