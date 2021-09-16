After a few weeks of only making it available to some people, Apple has now begun to roll out its latest AirTag firmware update to all users.

The same firmware update has been available to a growing number of users over the past several weeks, but only now is Apple making it available to everyone. MacRumors reports that slight firmware build number changes have only been made to allow Apple to limit the update's rollout.

The last version, for example, with a build number of 1A291e changed nothing other than the rate limit on the percentage of ‌AirTags‌ users getting the update. That update set the limit to 25 percent, and another build released yesterday (1A291f) removes the deployment limit entirely, so all users should now be able to get the firmware update.

Apple doesn't offer any way for AirTag users to manually update their trackers' firmware. Instead, the process will take place automatically whenever an AirTag is near a connected iPhone.

Anyone wishing to check if an AirTag is running the latest firmware version can follow the instructions below:

Open the Find My app Tap on the Items tab Choose an AirTag Tap on the name of the AirTag

it also isn't clear exactly what this new firmware update has to offer, although it could be related to upcoming changes related to detection by Android devices.

If you want to take your AirTag experience to the next level, check out our list of the best AirTag accessories available today.