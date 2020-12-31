We've seen a lot of great iPad deals recently with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday sales, but Woot is seeing out the year with a brand new sale giving you one more opportunity to save today only. Over there, you can snag Apple's 2020 iPad Pro in refurbished conditioned from just $720 while supplies last.

The deals apply to both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with as much as $220 off retail prices. Though these models are refurbished, they have been inspected and tested to ensure they work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

Apple iPad Pro (2020) The updated iPad Pro came out just a few months ago and features a new A12Z Bionic processor, dual camera setup with LiDAR sensor, plus gorgeous edge-to-edge display.

The 2020 iPad Pro maintains the 2018 model's industrial design for the most part. It comes in the same two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch —and has the same gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut.

The processor has been bumped to the A12Z Bionic chip, though the main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices. It features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner that stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array.

We have a guide to everything you need to know about the 2020 iPad Pro that links to all of our coverage of the device. Our full review goes in-depth, so be sure to give that a read too.

Remember these iPad deals are limited in both supply and time.