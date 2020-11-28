Apple's new M1 processor has received universal praise from all who have tried it in one of the new Macs released this month. It is truly a revolutionary chip that brings huge performance gains while also enabling even greater battery life than its Intel predecessors. Even Android Central's Daniel Bader called it a "giant leap" in his M1 MacBook Air review.
If you've been searching Cyber Monday sales trying to find a deal on the new M1 MacBook Pro, B&H has the best deal around right now, offering you $100 off.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first Macs to feature Apple's M1 processor, the company's first system-on-a-chip designed specifically for the Mac. Compared to its Intel predecessor, the new M1 processor yields up to 2.8x faster processing with its 8-core CPU and 5x faster graphics performance with the 8-core GPU. The new chip also comes packed with the 16-core Neural Engine, enabling up to 11x faster machine learning.
All of these performance gains sound like they would have a negative impact on battery life, but that is not the case. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets up to 20 hours of battery life — twice that of its Intel counterpart and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.
The M1 chip also enables the Mac to wake instantly from sleep, just like the iPhone and iPad. The new solid-state drive (SSD) ups the read speeds to 3.3GB/s so the Pro is great to work with on large, demanding files. It also brings better quality to the FaceTime HD camera.
The rest of the MacBook Pro is the same as always. It features a Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone technology, a studio-quality three-mic array, the Magic Keyboard, and the famous (or infamous) Touch Bar. It also packs in Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt / USB 4.
If you still need an Intel Mac for now and want a great deal, check out our list of the Best Cyber Monday Deals for Mac. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
