Apple's new M1 processor has received universal praise from all who have tried it in one of the new Macs released this month. It is truly a revolutionary chip that brings huge performance gains while also enabling even greater battery life than its Intel predecessors. Even Android Central's Daniel Bader called it a "giant leap" in his M1 MacBook Air review. If you've been searching Cyber Monday sales trying to find a deal on the new M1 MacBook Pro, B&H has the best deal around right now, offering you $100 off.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first Macs to feature Apple's M1 processor, the company's first system-on-a-chip designed specifically for the Mac. Compared to its Intel predecessor, the new M1 processor yields up to 2.8x faster processing with its 8-core CPU and 5x faster graphics performance with the 8-core GPU. The new chip also comes packed with the 16-core Neural Engine, enabling up to 11x faster machine learning. Some of Black Friday's best deals are still available, shop NOW before they're gone All of these performance gains sound like they would have a negative impact on battery life, but that is not the case. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets up to 20 hours of battery life — twice that of its Intel counterpart and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.