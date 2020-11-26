Apple isn't one to discount its newest devices shortly after they are released, but that hasn't stopped Black Friday from slashing the prices already. Some of the recently-released M1-powered Macbook and Mac Mini models are already discounted online, and you won't want to miss out on these deals. Right now, B&H has the new Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive for $649 along with the new M1-powered MacBook Pro for $1,249. This is a $50 on each model, and marks the first discount that we've seen on either.

This is the first real discount we've seen on Apple's recently-released MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. These new models are powered by Apple's own Silicon, which was just announced this year.

As of right now, only B&H is offering the discount on these two models, and both of them display that the stock itself is "coming soon". This means that you may have to wait a little bit to receive it, but if you are looking to save money it may make sesne for you to wait anyways.

We concluded our MacBook Pro M1 Review by saying:

The MacBook Air with M1 surprised me. I really expected more friction, especially on the software side, moving from x86 to ARM, but Apple's been preparing for this day for a long time. Moreover, the M1 system-on-a-chip inside the MacBook Air lets it perform exceptionally well without the need for a fan, while ensuring battery life nearly double that of previous Intel-based MacBooks.

If you are in the market for a new MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, you may want to check out these new models from Apple and save some cash on the purchase today!