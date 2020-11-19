When you compare Apple's support for older iPhones, they definitely last way longer compared to similar Android devices that came out around the same time. Take a look at iOS 14 for example — it still runs on the iPhone 6s, which came out in September 2015, over five years ago. An Android device that came out in 2015 is probably not getting any current Android operating system on it right now. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday However, since the iPhone 6s is already five years old, we don't think that Apple will continue to support it for much longer. All iPhones that could run iOS 13 could still run iOS 14, but who knows if that will be the case once iOS 15 rolls out. If you still have an iPhone 6s or iPhone SE (2016), then it's great that iOS 14 still works on it, but let's face it — they're getting a little long in the tooth right now. But if you get an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, then maybe you can get another year or two out of it. When it comes to older iPhones, it's good to know that Apple still supports them, but you have to think about how long the devices have been out already. You would be better off picking up a phone that has come out in the past three years versus one that is over five years old at this point. What Apple currently still sells

Right now, if you take a look at Apple's online store, you'll see that they are still selling the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR, alongside the new iPhone 12 line. Usually, if you see Apple continuing to sell an older model on its storefront, then that is a good sign of several more years of support to come. If you can find a good deal on the iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 (along with iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max), or even the iPhone XR (and iPhone XS or XS Max), then these are a no-brainer, in all honesty. They are great devices with a ton of powerful features, iOS 14 makes them fast and snappy, and the cameras are of great quality. And if you prefer having a smaller phone or just want the best value, the iPhone SE (2020) gives you the best bang for your buck, so getting a great Black Friday Apple deal on it is just icing on the cake. iPhones you shouldn't buy on Black Friday

At this point, an iPhone 6s or earlier is not worth buying, even if you find them for super cheap on Black Friday. Anything older than an iPhone 6s will not be able to run iOS 14, and with the iPhone 6s already being over five years old, you may not get support for new versions of iOS for much longer. The same goes for the original iPhone SE, which came out in 2016. The new iPhone SE (2020) gives you a slightly bigger screen (but still very usable with one hand) and huge improvements everywhere (A13 Bionic and cameras), for not much money. If you are considering an iPhone SE, then you should pick up the latest version instead of the original. iPhones that might be worth buying on Black Friday

As for the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X family, you should only consider these if you can get a really good deal on them. While these aren't as old as an iPhone 6s, they're still getting high up there in age, so you may be able to get at least another two or three years out of them. These phones should still work great, but just keep in mind that they may start to show their age with the next few iterations of iOS. iPhones that are definitely worth buying on Black Friday