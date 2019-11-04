Apple TV+ went live on Friday, November 1 but according to new ad data the company hasn't spent huge sums of money advertising it. At least, not compared to iPhone.

Data collated by iSpot.TV (via The New York Times) shows that Apple spent $14.9 million on TV ads for Apple TV+ during September. It increased to $19.9 million in October, but both numbers pale compared to the sums spent advertising iPhone. Apple spent $28.6 million and $38.6 million in September and October, respectively.