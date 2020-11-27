If you want a small and portable tablet, today's Black Friday on Apple's iPad mini is well worth a look. Over at Amazon, you can snag the diminutive tablet with as much as $69 off.

The deal applies to all three available colors and both capacity options and tasks the base-spec model to a new low at just $334.99. Considering how rare iPad mini deals are, this is probably one of the best iPad deals you'll find this Black Friday weekend.

Small device, big savings Apple iPad Mini (2019) With the iPad mini 5, you get a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and 9-hour battery. Several models are discounted by as much as $69 at Amazon with the base Wi-Fi model hitting a new low price. $334.99 $399.00 $64 off See at Amazon

The iPad mini was released in 2019 and retains the familiar 7.9-inch form factor from its 2015 predecessor but gains the A12 Bionic chip for a huge performance boost — three times the processing performance and nine times faster graphics, according to Apple. The display is 25% brighter, has True Tone and P3 wide color support, too.

For the first time, the mini line has also gained support for Apple Pencil (or, if you want to save a bit more, you could go for the cheaper Logitech Crayon.

We went hands-on with the 5th-gen iPad mini so you can get an in-depth look at it before you buy it. iMore also has roundups of the best iPad mini cases and keyboards for your new device so you can put your savings to good use. If the iPad mini is not for you, there are plenty other Black Friday iPad deals worth peeping.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial of Prime to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.