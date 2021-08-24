Apple's iPad Pro is a powerhouse device and many people are already ditching traditional computers in favor of Apple's top-end tablet. With a bunch of great iPad Pro keyboards out there, it's even easier to get by without the need for a laptop or desktop machine these days.

Right now, you can make a rare saving on one of Apple's own keyboard solutions for the iPad Pro. Over at Amazon, the Smart Keyboard Folio is down to just $104. That's a $95 discount, close to 50% off, and a new record low for it. Official Apple keyboards don't tend to deviate far from their retail prices so this discount is worth jumping on if you want to add a keyboard to your setup.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch At a new all-time low price with almost 50% off, this rare deal is not to be missed if you want a keyboard case for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. $104.05 at Amazon

Whether you're looking to be able to take notes during a meeting, breeze through some email replies, or maybe write your next essay right from your iPad, one of these keyboards would make it so much easier.

The Smart Keyboard Folio attaches to the back of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen or newer) and uses the Smart Connector on the back of your device for its connection. That means no pairing and no charging.

Unlike the Magic Keyboard, the Smart Keyboard Folio does not feature a trackpad for moving a cursor around the screen. Though that might be a negative for some, the lack of a trackpad means that you can prop your iPad's display up at a couple of different angles depending on the task at hand. Besides, you still have access to the touch screen.

When closed, the folio-style design means your iPad is protected front and back. Plus, when you close the case, Apple's auto-lock will kick in, meaning your screen with turn off, and the iPad will be locked, so you'll save battery when you're not using it.