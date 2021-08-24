Apple's iPad Pro is a powerhouse device and many people are already ditching traditional computers in favor of Apple's top-end tablet. With a bunch of great iPad Pro keyboards out there, it's even easier to get by without the need for a laptop or desktop machine these days.
Right now, you can make a rare saving on one of Apple's own keyboard solutions for the iPad Pro. Over at Amazon, the Smart Keyboard Folio is down to just $104. That's a $95 discount, close to 50% off, and a new record low for it. Official Apple keyboards don't tend to deviate far from their retail prices so this discount is worth jumping on if you want to add a keyboard to your setup.
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
At a new all-time low price with almost 50% off, this rare deal is not to be missed if you want a keyboard case for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Whether you're looking to be able to take notes during a meeting, breeze through some email replies, or maybe write your next essay right from your iPad, one of these keyboards would make it so much easier.
The Smart Keyboard Folio attaches to the back of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen or newer) and uses the Smart Connector on the back of your device for its connection. That means no pairing and no charging.
Unlike the Magic Keyboard, the Smart Keyboard Folio does not feature a trackpad for moving a cursor around the screen. Though that might be a negative for some, the lack of a trackpad means that you can prop your iPad's display up at a couple of different angles depending on the task at hand. Besides, you still have access to the touch screen.
When closed, the folio-style design means your iPad is protected front and back. Plus, when you close the case, Apple's auto-lock will kick in, meaning your screen with turn off, and the iPad will be locked, so you'll save battery when you're not using it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
South Korea set to ban Apple from making developers use in-app purchases
In a huge development, South Korea looks set to pass legislation banning Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their respective in-app purchase systems.
Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for season two of 'The Morning Show'
Season two of the drama series, which continues to follow the story of the employees of UBA, will premiere on Friday, September 17.
How cool would it be if this wild wraparound iPhone 13 concept was real?
This concept isn't anything like what Apple will announce, but it doesn't hurt to dream sometimes!
Keep the screen of your 11-inch iPad Pro safe with these protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro is even better when paired with a screen protector. Here are our favorites, no matter which year your iPad Pro is from.