A slew of new cast members have joined "Ghosted," Apple and Skydance's upcoming action-adventure romance film.

As repoted by Deadline, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan have all signed on to the film. They join Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Adrien Brody, who have already signed on to star in the Apple TV+ film.

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas an executive producer. The film's writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), also will be producers. They developed the project based on an original idea of theirs and pre-emptively sold it to Skydance. Moh has been a star on the rise since his scene-stealing role as Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Since then he has been highly sought but took his time in finding that next big thing, with this now marking his next major role. Sedaris recently reprised her Peli Motto role on The Book of Boba Fett and was also recently seen in Somebody I Use to Know. Nelson was recently seen in Nightmare Alley and Old Henry. Donovan's recent credits include Respect and Rocketman.

We still don't know much about the plot of the film other than that it is being marketed as a "high-concept romantic action-adventure film."

It's currently unknown when "Ghosted" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you can see it in the best quality possible when it does debut, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 or our review of the latest Apple TV 4K.