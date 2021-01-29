What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has confirmed a new show, called WeCrashed, will star Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
Following rumors in December, Apple TV+ today confirmed that a new show based on the story of WeWork is coming to the streaming service. WeCrashed will star Golden Globe and SAG Award winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
The show, based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork", tells the story of WeWork, a company that was on the verge of greatness before it al came crumbling down.
"WeCrashed" will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.
The show will be produced by Apple Studios and has some big names – with even bigger portfolios – involved.
Previously in development at Apple and set to be produced by Apple Studios, "WeCrashed" is created by Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Drew Crevello ("The Long Dark"), and will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy Stupid Love"). Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.
Apple TV+ isn't saying when we can look forward to the show making its debut, but it's already one to keep an eye out for. Viewers will need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to take the new show in once it does arrive.
