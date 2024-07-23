Apple updates Sports app for iPhone — still garbage

Another day, another update for Apple Sports. This time, Apple has fixed its dedicated sports score app by adding much-needed functionality like notifications, right? Nope, guess again.

Apple Sports version 1.5 adds Leagues Cup support and a new “indicator to MLB box scores for pitcher wins, losses, and saves.” Yeah… maybe one of the five people who still use the app was clamoring for these additions but every other Apple user and sports fan on the planet wanted so much more.

When I first wrote about Apple Sports back in February, I said “If Apple fixes the Live Activities and turns on notifications, the app will become infinitely better than its current state. But will the company do that? Because, at the moment, this project feels incredibly lazy and I can’t help but feel robbed of an experience that has so much potential.” Nearly six months later, that sentiment still stands. Why is a company that produces some of the best applications in the world happy to accept mediocrity with a sports app that doesn’t even cover the bare minimum?

Still a missed opportunity

Notifications on a sports score app should be a given, there are no ifs or buts about it. Add the lack of support for following your favorite teams and it’s inexcusable that Apple has shipped a product, albeit free, in such a state.

The clubs in the English Premier League are set to begin their pre-season friendlies this week, but if you rely solely on Apple Sports you’d have no idea. The inability to follow your favorite teams through all their fixtures alongside a lack of notifications makes this app an absolute waste of space on your storage.

Apple appears to be updating the app semi-regularly, so I’m hoping that simple additions like notifications and Live Activities support are added before the start of the sporting season at the end of the summer. Until then, you can keep Apple Sports firmly on the back burner and opt for a proper sports score app like Flashscore instead.

iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple Looking for a new iPhone to follow all your favorite sports? The iPhone 15 Pro is the perfect option with great battery life, Dynamic Island, and a 6.1-inch screen for watching games on the go.

More from iMore