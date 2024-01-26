Apple's Shazam can now identify songs playing inside other iPhone and iPad apps even while you're wearing headphones

Shazam has long been the go-to app for people who want to know what song they're listening to but now it's better than ever thanks to a new version 17.3 update.

The new update, which is now available for download via the App Store, adds support for identifying songs from other apps while you're listening via headphones for the very first time.

The new feature comes after Shazam was already able to identify songs from within other apps, but it was previously only able to do so while there were no headphones connected, limiting the usability somewhat. With Shazam 17.3, that has now changed.

Music to your ears

The new update, which can be downloaded for free now, works with both wired and Bluetooth headphones and earbuds which means AirPods, AirPods Max, and third-party options are all good to go. The lack of a requirement for Apple accessories is something that is definitely worth noting here.

"You can now identify music while wearing headphones (wired or Bluetooth)," the app's release notes explain. "Simply open the app, check for the headphone icon to confirm your headphones are connected, and then start recognizing music around you or within apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube."

Apple bought Shazam back in 2017 and has been steadily integrating it with iOS and its other software for years. The app offers multiple widgets for quick music identification and more, but the ability to identify music from within another app is a huge boon for people who hear a song in an ad or video and want to be able to find out what it was.