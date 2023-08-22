Running Windows 11 on a Mac just got even better with Parallels Desktop 19

Alludo, responsible for WinZip, Corel, and other utility apps, has brought out a new version of Parallels Desktop today, a virtualization app that allows you to run Windows and other operating systems on your Mac.

For those unaware, you can use this app to run Windows 11 virtually on your Mac, so you can play games and run apps that are exclusive to Windows. It’s available in Standard and Pro editions for $89.99 and $99.99 per year respectively, while there’s a 50% discount for students .

Parallels Desktop 18 was a very close runner-up in our ‘ Best App for Apple Devices ’ category for the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023, just losing out to Things 3 . But this new version could already be setting itself up for next year’s prize.

To start with, it comes with full support for macOS Sonoma, Apple’s brand-new macOS operating system. Announced at WWDC 2023 and scheduled for a fall release, it brings desktop widgets, gaming features, and much more.

A Parallel World - iMore’s Take

A thread:So I've had the MacBook Pro 14-inch the last week, and essentially it's the best Mac I've ever owned.But what impresses me more, is the gaming through @ParallelsMac.All of this is on high, set at 1440p.There was sound, but for some reason the app didn't allow any. pic.twitter.com/UxxxXOZvSZNovember 3, 2021 See more

I’ve been using Parallels Desktop since University, virtualizing a bunch of different Linux operating systems for my assignments. After a long absence of not using it, I came back to the app to see how it could run games within Windows 11 on my Apple silicon MacBook Pro that I bought in 2021.

I’ve been amazed at how well it can run certain games at full speed, such as Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain. It’s a game that’s never come to the Mac, yet I’ve been able to play it as if I’ve bought it from the Mac App Store, thanks to Parallels.

The latest version of Parallels seems to be focusing on redesigning its small features, all the while supporting the next big update for macOS. Printing has been given a redesign for example, and better OpenGL support means that games that run on this framework will benefit from fixed graphics and a better framerate. That’s certainly something I’m keen to try out with a few titles.

Another major addition is support for Touch ID. If you’ve set a password up in Windows, you can now use the fingerprint scanner to sign in, as long as you have a compatible Mac or keyboard with the feature.

Overall, Parallels 19 is another big update that’s already set up for macOS Sonoma, while refining features that have made users like me come back to it time and time again. On a personal note, with graphic improvements in OpenGL, playing Metal Gear Solid V on my Mac promises to be better than ever.