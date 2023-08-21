Things 3 is the ’Best app for Apple devices’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best app for Apple devices : Things 3

It was a very close run thing between Things 3 and Parallels Desktop 18, but the do-it-all management app just stole it. Things 3 lets you organize your entire life across multiple Apple devices, helping you to keep track of everything you’re doing, you’ve done, and all you wish to do. There’s a reason Things 3 won an Apple Design Award, and our own plaudits: “The developers of Things have finally found the perfect balance of easy use and robust features.”

Honorable Mentions:

Parallels Desktop 18 | Apollo

Nominees:

Things 3 | Parallels Desktop 18 | Apollo | CrossOver 22 | MacWhisper | Petey

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners