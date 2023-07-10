Shazam can now identify mystery songs on TikTok, Instagram, and more

Shazam, an Apple-owned app that can listen to songs and then identify them, has a big new update. And it's one that makes it much more likely to find the song you just can't quite place.

That's because the new update, which can be downloaded for free from the App Store, includes support for listening to music in third-party apps. Those apps include TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

While Apple namechecked those specific apps in the Shazam update's release notes, it does also work in other third-party apps.

Sounds awesome

Apple's release notes say that people "can now identify songs in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube." It goes on to say that they can "Simply open Shazam, tap the blue button, and switch back to the app" that is playing the music that they want to identify. Apple also reminds users to turn on iCloud syncing to ensure that their Shazams are kept safe and sound.

In use, the identified song appears as a notification or in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The app only needs to be able to listen to the song for a few seconds before an identification will be made and it's historically been very good at doing so, even when listening to songs in crowded bars and restaurants.

Those who already have Shazam installed should be able to download the update now and people with automatic updates enabled might already have the new version installed. For everyone else, Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free.

