Your Apple TV might finally get a YouTube Music app

If you're a YouTube Music user who also happens to own an Apple TV, you might be in for some good news because there could be a brand-new app in your future.

Listening to YouTube Music on something like the Apple TV 4K right now means using the YouTube app, but that could be about to change according to a new report.

That report claims that Google is considering a special YouTube Music app for the Apple TV, making the music streaming service a first-class citizen on Apple's set-top box.

Music to Apple TV owners' ears

This is all according to a 9to5Google report that cites an unnamed "person familiar with the matter," but the thinking does add up.

"There’s already YouTube Music on iPhone and iPad, while a 'Music' experience lives inside the main YouTube for TV app," the report begins. "Google is now planning a separate YouTube Music app for Apple TV that should allow for more direct access, starting with a dedicated app icon."

It's also thought that Google is working on making the YouTube Music app work properly with the HomePod and HomePod mini, too. "Another target for Google is supporting how the HomePod can play music from non-Apple Music services, like Pandora, that have taken the time to build out the media integration. Those third-party services can be set as the default for voice commands," the report notes.

There's no timescale on any of this at the moment, it seems. But while YouTube Music must be well behind Apple Music and Spotify on the list of music streaming services Apple users pay for, it's good news that both features are things that Google is working towards.