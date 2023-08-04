Safari 17 beta is here (and it lets you enable hidden features too)

A new version of Safari is almost here, and it’s set to be a big one. First announced at WWDC 2023 , it brings a bunch of new features for those running macOS Sonoma , but it’s also bringing different features for those running macOS Monterey and Ventura , too. And with a beta build now available, you can try it for yourself.

For those unaware, Safari for iOS 17 , iPadOS 17 , and macOS Sonoma introduces profiles, so you can separate work and personal bookmarks at different times of the day, alongside being able to secure a private window behind Touch ID and Face ID.

This version of Safari is also available to older macOS versions, so you can try out these features without updating to the public beta of macOS Sonoma. To do so, simply sign up to the Apple Beta Software site and try it out right now.

While we don’t recommend using beta software for your everyday devices, Safari 17 can be downloaded as a separate browser, so you can relatively safely use it alongside the latest stable build, too.

Sweet seventeen

Experimental Features will be a big draw here, as you can easily switch on some features in a redesigned menu that makes it easier to try individual additions to the browser. Google Chrome has had a similar method for years, where you can type in chrome://flags in the address bar, and you can simply scroll down the list and enable features in development.

Safari is unique in the fact that it has its own section on Apple’s Developer site where a Preview of the web browser is maintained all year round. No other app from Apple does this, but it makes sense, as Webkit, the engine that powers Safari, is used in other web browsers, so any improvements need to be made available for other third-party developers.

But using a preview that’s separate from the public betas of iOS 17 is a unique offering, and it makes us wonder whether other apps could benefit from this regular cadence of updates and documentation. Perhaps Mail could benefit from this by being opened up by Apple, without having to showcase new features at WWDC every year, so users and developers could see how the app could improve and become a great rival to other Mail apps like Spark and Outlook.