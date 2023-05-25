The official ChatGPT app on iOS is now available in 11 more countries

The official ChatGPT app for iPhone by OpenAI is now available in 11 more countries following its release in the U.S. last week.

The OpenAI, ChatGPT app is available on iOS in Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the U.K. OpenAI has also confirmed that the app will be available in more countries soon.

The free app allows users to sync chat history across all platforms and is the best way to use the chatbot through an official platform which should mean that responses are quicker. ChatGPT on iOS also has GPT-4 capabilities directly within the app.

In an official statement, OpenAI said,

"Since the release of ChatGPT, we've heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS."

"Discover the versatility of ChatGPT with instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input, and learning opportunities"

The next goal for OpenAI is to bring the app to even more countries and Android.

ChatGPT is now official

If you search for ChatGPT on the App Store, it's hard to find the official app. There are so many third-party apps that it can be tricky to navigate. Some apps, like Petey, have their own USP. Petey, for example, works on the Apple Watch to allow users to get quick bits of information directly on their wrists.

With the launch of the official ChatGPT app by OpenAI on iOS, it will be interesting to see what happens to the myriad of ChatGPT apps on iOS. And there are not only apps to use the AI chatbot: You can also replace Siri with a simple Shortcut.

With WWDC getting closer and rumors of Apple hiring AI experts, it will be fascinating to see what the future of AI on iOS looks like, and we here at iMore, can't wait!

Which ChatGPT app do you use on your iOS device? Let us know by joining the iMore forums and commenting below.