What you need to know Aqara has announced the release of a HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera.

The Aqara Camera Hub G2H not only supports HomeKit, but it also acts as a hub for other ZigBee accessories.

Camera Hub G2H is available on Amazon now for $69.99.

Aqara has announced the release of its first HomeKit-enabled camera today, the Camera Hub G2H. Available now on Amazon, the latest HomeKit accessory from Aqara includes support for HomeKit Secure Video camera features, zigbee hub capabilities, and comes with an affordable price tag. The G2H full supports HomeKit Secure Video including end-to-end encryption and other features. It has passed rigorous Apple HomeKit certification to ensure the highest security standards and better integration with other Apple devices. The Camera Hub G2H sports specs similar to most indoor HomeKit cameras like 1080p high definition video, ultra-wide 140-degree field of view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio. Aside from its unique design, what truly sets the G2H apart from others is its ability to act as a Zigbee hub for other Aqara accessories, an on-board micro-SD card slot, and a magnetic base.

Aqara's hub feature can be activated on-device, and once an acecssory is paired to the camera, it is automatically added to HomeKit and the Home app. Aqara's HomeKit product lineup includes affordable alternatives for several categories, like a water leak sensor for less than $20, which is less than half of the cost of its closest competitor. The HomeKit line also has unique accessories like a vibration sensor, and smart light switches that do not require a neutral wire.

The onboard micro-SD card slot supports up to 32gb of memory, and is used for storing activity events and video messages locally which are activated with the aforementioned button on top of the camera. The unique magnetic base of the camera allows it to be instantly mounted without a separate bracket, and it can extend out from the camera itself for additional angles. HomeKit Secure Video support allows the camera to store 10 days worth of recorded footage to iCloud with an active subscription to a storage plan. The G2H is also compatible with the latest HomeKit Secure Video features in iOS 14 such as Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Aqara's Camera Hub G2H is available now on Amazon for $69.99. To celebrate the release, Aqara has shared a discount code, AQARAG2H that can be used at checkout to take $17.50 off the price for a limited time.