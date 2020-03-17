Best answer: No, Powerbeats aren't waterproof, but they are water and sweat resistant.
(Almost) Wireless workout for less: Powerbeats ($150 at Beats)
The fourth-generation Powerbeats aren't waterproof
The new Powerbeats aren't waterproof, but they are water and sweat resistant. So, if you sweat while wearing these, they should hold up over time.
Unfortunately, Beats doesn't tell us how water resistant they are. Powerbeats are both water and sweat resistant, but Beats doesn't offer the usual IP rating, which would tell us whether they, say, could spend time submerged underwater and come out unscathed.
But because they are both water and sweat-resistant, they'll hold up to most workouts, at least on dry land. I wouldn't take them swimming if I were you, but they'll be great for your daily run.
Waterproof vs. water-resistant
With technology like earbuds and smartphones, it's exceedingly rare to find something that's actually waterproof. Waterproof would suggest that a product is watertight, meaning that no water could enter the device. With something like headphones, that's entirely impractical, given components like speaker grills, which have little holes in them.
More likely, things are going to be water-resistant. That means that they can interact with water and come out fine on the other side, but too much time submerged or exposed to water will damage the product. In the case of Powerbeats, likely, you can't take them swimming, and you almost certainly shouldn't submerge them in water for long periods.
Great for workouts
If you like to work up a sweat during your workouts, the Powerbeats will be an excellent companion for doing just that. They'll handle your sweat, work hands-free, and connect to your iPhone in a snap.
Our pick
Powerbeats
Great wireless workout headphones.
While not truly wireless like the Powerbeats Pro, the fourth-generation Powerbeats still connect to your devices over Bluetooth and offer 15 hours of battery life, sweat resistance, and Class 1 Bluetooth for extra range.
