Best answer: No, instead of organized gyms and a Pokémon League, players encounter human wardens who provide for and protect special noble Pokémon. This sounds like it is similar to the Trials from Pokémon Sun and Moon, which also did not have traditional gyms.

What is Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not your typical Pokémon game . Instead of following the normal formula of traveling to gyms and collecting badges, players take on the role of a young person from Ancient Sinnoh who is out to create the first-ever Pokédex. In this time period, there are special Noble Pokémon in various areas and each one is protected and cared for by a human warden. However, something has gone wrong and caused the noble Pokémon to become frenzied. You'll have to battle each one and calm it using balms. From what we've seen in pictures, it looks like you'll be able to capture them as well.

Gen 7 is often regarded as the least favorite core Pokémon RPG and this was partially because it changed things up from the standard formula. One of these changes was the introduction of Island Trials instead of traditional gyms. In the Alola region, Trial Captains give you tasks to complete and then eventually lead you to a battle with a special Totem Pokémon. Sounds pretty similar to wardens and noble Pokémon, doesn't it?

While this concept wasn't generally received well in Sun and Moon, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is making it very clear that it is not your typical Pokémon game. So maybe the way it is implemented here will be far more enjoyable.

All wardens

So far, we know of four wardens and the noble Pokémon they protect.