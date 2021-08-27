What you need to know
- Asphalt 8: Airborne is now available for download from Apple Arcade.
- The new game can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- Gamers will race more than 240 vehicles including some from the likes of Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, and McLaren.
Just as we promised earlier this week, Asphalt 8: Airborne is now available for download from the App Store via Apple Arcade. Gamers can race on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and Macs without paying a penny outside of their Apple Arcade subscription.
Throughout Asphalt 8: Airborne gamers will race more than 240 different vehicles from some of the biggest names in the world of motorsport, including Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Bugatti. And this being an Apple Arcade game, there are no ads or in-app purchases to get in the way of your driving, either.
Players can master their driving skills, gathering the greatest vehicle collection and fully upgrading their rides. The game features more than 240+ official speed machines: Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet. Interactions between the vehicles, environments and tracks are a fully physics-based experience with players feeling the thrill of gravity-defying racing across 50+ high-speed tracks. Players can participate in limited-time events to stack up amazing & exclusive rewards and try out 400+ career events, 1,500 car mastery challenges, 6 unique game modes, and an endless stream of single-player content.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
Anyone looking to download Asphalt 8: Airborne head one over to the App Store right now. What are you waiting for?
There are tons of great games to be played as part of the $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription. It's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too — a great deal for anyone who also uses Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other Apple services.
