If you want to charge your new iPhone 12 to its full potential, you're going to want a 20W charger. This will allow you to take advantage of your new iPhone's fast charging capabilities, as well as get the most out of the MagSafe charger if you plan to use one. But while Apple has a 20W charger ready and waiting, you can skip it and get Aukey's 20W USB-C Omnia Mini charger, one of the best chargers for iPhone 12, instead.

The Aukey Omnia Mini charger is about as small as Apple's 5W charger and costs quite a bit less. It's also a USB-C charger, so it's ready for Lightning-to-USB-C cables as well as Apple's new MagSafe charger. And if someone in your home uses a newer Android device, it's got Quick Charge 2.0 to speed their charging, too. And for Cyber Monday, it's 25% off, making an already-affordable charger an even more attractive option.

Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger The Omnia Mini is a compact charger that's perfectly capable of quickly charging your new iPhone whether you choose wired or MagSafe. $15 at Amazon

While you might think that it's enough for a charger to support USB-C-to-Lightning with at least 20W to make sure your iPhone is charging at its maximum capacity, things are a little more complicated with iPhone 12. While the new iPhones support quick charging with a 20W charger (and indeed, an 18W charger, though not quite as fast), there are many other factors at play that lead to the Aukey Omnia Mini being a great charging choice.

First, yes, the Omnia Mini is a 20W charger. If you can get one, that's what's best right now. But it's the other specifications that the Omnia Mini meets that make it a worthy buy for your iPhone. First, the Omnia Mini supports the USB-PD (Power Delivery) standard, which is used for regulating power delivery through a USB port, in this case, USB-C.

The other specs concern voltage and amperage. In order to support full speed charging through a Lightning-to-USB-C cable and through the MagSafe charger, a USB-C charger can't just be 20W and support USB-PD. It also has to deliver power at nine volts and 2.2 amps (9V 2.2A). And it's this particular specification that many other chargers, some with a higher wattage than the Omnia Mini, seem to lack. It's not just about providing power but also regulating it.

Thankfully, the Omnia Mini has all of these features. It's just as capable as Apple's new 20W charger, but it's notably cheaper and much smaller. It even comes in two colors, black and white, to the Apple charger's white. It's going to be the perfect pickup for new iPhone owners during Cyber Monday.