Apple has reportedly splashed more than $100M for a new epic movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

From Deadline:

Here's a hot one. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are set to star in buzzy new movie package Project Artemis, we can reveal, with Ozark star, director and exec-producer Jason Bateman aboard to direct.

The deal was reportedly worth more than $100M. The plot of the movie is "being kept tightly under wraps" but will reportedly be set against the space race. Screenplay will come from Rose Gilroy and Johansson will also help produce the movie. The report says it will be a welcome big-screen reunion for Evans and Johansson:

Evans and Johansson have been looking for projects to team up on following the end of their Avengers days and came close on Ghosted, another hot package that Apple scooped up. Johansson fell off after scheduling conflicts with Ana de Armas stepping in. That film is currently filming but everything works out in the end as the two A-listers and old friends get a second chance at teaming up again.

Apple TV+ this week became the first streaming platform to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, and this movie lives up to its hype, Apple could have another critically acclaimed blockbuster on its hands.