Reported by Deadline, Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell, has signed on to star alongside Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali and Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG nominee Naomie Harris in the upcoming Apple TV+ original film Swan Song.

The film is described as a story that "explores how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love." Awkwafina will play alongside Ali's Milo as a friend of the character.

Benjamin Cleary, also an Oscar winner for his short film Stutterer, wrote the screenplay and is directing the pic. Produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio, it's described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

The project was originally announced back in February, with its director saying they have been developing the idea of the film for a while.

"I've been developing 'Swan Song' for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision," said Benjamin Cleary. "Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream."

It was also revealed yesterday that Glenn Close would also be joining the project in a supporting role. It is currently unclear when filming for Swan Song will begin or when it will premiere on Apple TV+.