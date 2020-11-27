Whether you're just wanting to get an inexpensive upgrade or you're making the wholesale switch to the Apple ecosystem, today's Black Friday sales on iPhones at various retailers make it more affordable than any other time of year. One such sale that just kicked off is over at refurbished seller Back Market where you can make the most of limited-time discounts on iPhone 8 and iPhone X series models.

The deals are slated to expire later today, though they could sell out long before then. The sale offers the iPhone 8 from as little as $239 and you can score an iPhone X from just $399. Unlike a lot of refurb sales, these devices are offered in very good or mint condition in most cases and you'll even get a 12-month warranty so you can buy with confidence.

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been officially discontinued after the release of the new iPhone SE, so deals on it are likely to become even rarer. It features a 4.7-inch or 5.5-inch Retina HD display depending on which model you go for. It also supports True Tone so colors will look natural in any lighting conditions. You'll get Touch ID and a home button instead of Face ID on the all-screen iPhones. That will be a pro or a con base on your perspective.

Inside, it's powered by the A11 Bionic chip, the same as in the iPhone X, with 64GB of storage. It features a 7MP front-facing camera and the Plus model even has dual 12MP rear cameras that can take some fancy Portrait photos. The glass back also allows for convenient Qi wireless charging.

If the iPhone X is more your bag, it's also available. Introduced in 2017, the iPhone X was the first Apple phone to implement an OLED edge-to-edge display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A11 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too. We put the phone through its paces in our iPhone X review and praised its industrial design, camera performance, and display.

The phones sold by Back Market are also unlocked so you can use your new iPhone with any GSM or CDMA carrier of your choosing. We reviewed Back Market to get a better look at the quality of devices supplied and had a very positive experience.