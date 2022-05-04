Apple Arcade is getting a new online multiplayer game, this time based on the popular Badland titles. Badland Party will arrive on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV on Friday, May 6.

The new title will be available to all Apple Arcade subscribers and will be sans ads and in-app purchases, so nothing will get in the way of the fun. That fun will see people play either alone or with friends and family as they work through 40 levels and unlock 30 different characters as they go. Full Game Center and iCloud support is included, and game progress will sync from one device to the next.

Badland Party continues its creators quest to perfect atmospheric side-scrolling adventures with stunning graphics and innovative physics-based gameplay. Witness the award-winning series take the visual allure another step forward, introduce dozens of new characters to play with and allow friends to play together in both local and online multiplayer modes. Or enjoy a single player adventure together with an AI companion. Survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in epic boss-fights, co-operate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim and dive through the beautiful lush world of Badland and help save the Clones from the heinous contraptions of the machine kind.

If that sounds like something that could be your idea of fun — and it really ought to! — you can pre-register for the download from the App Store right now. You'll need a $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription or be a member of the Apple One subscription bundle to get in on the fun, though.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.