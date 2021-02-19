A new factual streaming service from the BBC, BBC Select, is now available through Apple TV channels.

As reported by MacRumors:

BBC Select, a new streamer for factual programming in the U.S. and Canada, is the latest video subscription service to arrive through Apple TV Channels. BBC Select offers curated non-fiction and factual programming, spotlighting culture, politics, and ideas through a candid, unbiased, and sometimes playful lens.

BBC select is available for $4.99 through Apple TV, as well as Prime Video, and users can opt for a 7-day trial before paying. From the BBC:

Subscribe to BBC Select for hundreds of hours of thought-provoking programs, award-winning series and critically-acclaimed titles featuring a diverse range of voices from around the world, many available in the US and Canada for the first time.

Apple continues to expand its own streaming platform, with a brand new season of For All Mankind debuting on the platform today. From that report:

Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind is back, and the first episode of season 2 has debuted Friday, February 19. One of the first TV+ shows pegged for a second (and third) season, For All Mankind is a drama series set in an alternative historical timeline where the USSR wins the space race to the moon. Season two begins a decade after the end of season one. From Apple:

The new series was even accompanied by a new AR time capsule from Apple which lets users interact with props from the show.