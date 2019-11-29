I don't know who first said it. I'll blame John Gruber. But the story goes, if you want to be a real, pro, full-on proper blogger — and maybe just a bit hipster — there are three things you need: Really fizzy water. Really fussy coffee. And the clicketiest, clacketiest keyboard imagineable. Luckily, you can get all of those things and more with these Black Friday deals.
Maximum fizz
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Machine Bundle
Carbonate your water; carbonate your life
With the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, not only will you never pay for bubbly water by the can or bottle again, but you'll be able to bubble your water more than you ever thought possible. One is for noobs. Two is for suckers. Three is the least acceptable fizz. Take it to the legal limit and you'll barely have room left for the water. Drink from ormioli Rocco Rock Bar glasses. Your blogging will thank you.
Fussy but fast
AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker
Great coffee, great price, no waiting
Chemex is amazing. I love a good pour-over coffee. I just don't have the time or the zen to stand there and slowly pour all the water over. When I want great coffee — even great fussy coffee — I want it fast. That's exactly what Aeropress delivers. Grind fresh with a Baratza Virtuoso. Add boiling water. Then press. Coffee so good you'll think it's an espresso.
Click. Clack
Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac Cherry MX Blue Mechanical Keyboard
Bring the cherry switch thunder
Butterfly switches? Forget it. Scissor switches? Amateur hour. If you really want to type so loudly your neighbors can hear what you're writing before you hit publish on the post, you want honest-to-geekness cherry switches. That's where Das Keyboard comes in. You can get the base model or you can kick over to their website and customize your own. For double hipster points, go for the Keychron
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.