Look, I love coffee as much as everyone, but I admit that I grab a $6 coffee from a Starbucks or some indie coffee shop more often than I make my own at home. But you can definitely save some dough if you make your own coffee at home, and yes, this includes that fancy pour-over coffee that is all the rage lately. The Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker is on sale right now for Cyber Monday, so don't miss out!

Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker features a stainless steel micro-mesh funnel strainer that unlocks the full potential of your coffee grounds with every cup. This pour-over coffee maker is easy to use and gets you the best cup every morning. It's also crafted from thick and durable heat resistant non-porous Borosilicate glass.

If you enjoy coffee, then you may have noticed that the latest trend is pour-over coffee. You'll find it in many indie coffee houses, and they're usually a bit pricier than a regular drip coffee because it's considered "craft" coffee. But you can turn any coffee into craft coffee with the pour-over method!

Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker is simple and easy to use, even if you are a novice barista. This pour-over coffee maker features a glass carafe and a stainless steel micro-mesh funnel strainer with silicone sleeve.

For those unfamiliar with the pour over process, you just heat the coffee filter with hot water and then add your favorite coffee grounds. Then pour hot water into the kettle with the filter inserted, and you'll start brewing the perfect cup of joe with the pour-over method.

This method of slowly pouring in hot water at perfect temperatures helps regulate the flow of water with optimal turbulence of coffee grounds for ideal coffee extraction, and you won't get any grounds in your cup. You get a bolder, richer flavor that you won't notice with the traditional brewing methods.

If you are a coffee connoisseur and want pour-over perfection at home, then Bean Envy's Pour Over Coffee Maker is one to get.