The album '1', a compilation of nearly every number-one hit by The Beatles, has been uploaded to Apple music in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

As reported by Engadget:

The album '1', first debuted in 2000 and redone in 2015, includes smash-hits from The Beatles including A Hard Day's Night, Ticket to Ride, Yesterday, Yellow Submarine, Hey Jude, and more. The album totals 27 songs in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as support for Apple Lossless audio and Apple Digital Master.

The report says the mix "isn't revelatory" but is a good excuse to revisit some of The Beatles' finest work. Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos works best with Apple's H1 and W1-supported headphones, which means most Beats headphones and Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, as well as AirPods 3 released last year.

Apple's spatial audio continues to be adopted across more and more music titles and was a welcome free upgrade to Apple Music when it was announced. However, users have noted that songs in spatial audio vary wildly in the quality of the mix and volume. Giles Martin, who mixed '1' for the feature, said last year that his attempt at mixing another The Beatles album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, didn't sound "quite right" and that he wanted to have another go at it.