What you need to know
- Apple Music has another spatial audio experience for your listening pleasure.
- '1' from The Beatles has been uploaded in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.
- The album, originally from 2000, includes nearly every number-one hit from The Beatles.
The album '1', a compilation of nearly every number-one hit by The Beatles, has been uploaded to Apple music in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.
As reported by Engadget:
Fans of the fab four, take note. Apple has uploaded a new version of the band's 1 compilation album that includes support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. First released in 2000, 1 brings together nearly every number-one single the Beatles released between 1962 and their breakup in 1970.
The album '1', first debuted in 2000 and redone in 2015, includes smash-hits from The Beatles including A Hard Day's Night, Ticket to Ride, Yesterday, Yellow Submarine, Hey Jude, and more. The album totals 27 songs in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as support for Apple Lossless audio and Apple Digital Master.
The report says the mix "isn't revelatory" but is a good excuse to revisit some of The Beatles' finest work. Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos works best with Apple's H1 and W1-supported headphones, which means most Beats headphones and Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, as well as AirPods 3 released last year.
Apple's spatial audio continues to be adopted across more and more music titles and was a welcome free upgrade to Apple Music when it was announced. However, users have noted that songs in spatial audio vary wildly in the quality of the mix and volume. Giles Martin, who mixed '1' for the feature, said last year that his attempt at mixing another The Beatles album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, didn't sound "quite right" and that he wanted to have another go at it.
Kodi Smit-McPhee signs on for Apple TV+ series 'Disclaimer'
2022 Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee has reportedly signed on to work on the upcoming Apple TV+ show 'Disclaimer'.
With a possible Apple event next month, here's what we want to see
We're just weeks away from a spring Apple event, and there is plenty that we hope to see Apple announce.
Tweetbot 7.1 adds notifications for quote tweets, new followers, and more
The hugely popular Twitter app Tweetbot has received a new update, bringing the version number all the way to 7.1 And while this isn't as big as some previous updates it does add a couple of very notable improvements around notifications.
What are the best DACs for iPhone and iPad?
In order to listen to Hi-Resolution Apple Lossless music, you will need a digital to analog converter (DAC). Let's find out which DAC's are the best for your iPhone or IPad.