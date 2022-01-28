Apple's Beats Fit Pro are now available worldwide in a multitude of different countries after rolling out to the U.S. last year.

As noted by MacRumors Beats Fit Pro are now available to order and buy in various countries worldwide, after pre-orders went live earlier this week.

From that report:

Apple has made the popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds available in a ton of new countries including the United Kingdom and Canada, with pre-orders now open. First reported by MacRumors, the wireless earbuds can now be pre-ordered "in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and more."

Available in six colors, Beats Fit Pro are a sporty alternative to Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, at a fairly similar price point.

In our review last year we were really impressed by their sound quality, secure fit, water and sweat resistance, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode, as well as their support for spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and more. Like many of Apple's best wireless offerings they come with an H1 chip for speedy pairing and switching between devices, and their colorful design are a great alternative for anyone not sold on the all-white AirPods lineup.

