What you need to know
- Apple's Beats Fit Pro are now available worldwide.
- The sporty AirPods Pro rival was rolled out for pre-orders earlier this week.
- Apple launched them in the U.S. last year.
Apple's Beats Fit Pro are now available worldwide in a multitude of different countries after rolling out to the U.S. last year.
As noted by MacRumors Beats Fit Pro are now available to order and buy in various countries worldwide, after pre-orders went live earlier this week.
From that report:
Apple has made the popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds available in a ton of new countries including the United Kingdom and Canada, with pre-orders now open.
First reported by MacRumors, the wireless earbuds can now be pre-ordered "in the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and more."
Available in six colors, Beats Fit Pro are a sporty alternative to Apple's best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, at a fairly similar price point.
In our review last year we were really impressed by their sound quality, secure fit, water and sweat resistance, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode, as well as their support for spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and more. Like many of Apple's best wireless offerings they come with an H1 chip for speedy pairing and switching between devices, and their colorful design are a great alternative for anyone not sold on the all-white AirPods lineup.
Beats Fit Pro are now available in the UK, several EU countries including Italy, Germany, Spain, France, as well as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and more.
Beats Fit Pro
Bottom line: Beats Fit Pro offer most of what AirPods Pro do with some added features aimed at keen exercisers. The look and sound great, integrate tightly with Apple devices, and help to block out annoyances with ANC. Outside of a plasticky case and uncomfortable fit for some users, there's not a lot to dislike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
