While this announcement could be for almost anything, the fact Best Buy already seems set to sell the Beats Studio Buds suggests something is happening. And it's happening soon.

Amid more Beats Studio Buds leaks , the Beats by Dre Instagram account has a story up that's teasing a new announcement for today.

The unannounced earbuds are expected to offer similar functionality to AirPods Pro and at a similar price. I'd expect more colors to be available, however, giving Beats fans more opportunity to match their earbuds to their own aesthetic. Support for "Hey Siri," instant pairing and device switching, and active noise cancelation are all thought to be part of the package but we'll have to wait for something more official before we can talk about battery life expectations. We do know these things will ship with a battery case of some sort, at least.

Me? I'm all about those AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, but I'd also love to see more color options available for the former, too.