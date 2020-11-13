Three new titles are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Becoming You

First up, is Becoming You, a documentary narrated by Olivia Colman about the first 2,000 days of a child's life. From Apple:

Olivia Colman narrates "Becoming You," a global series about child development that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age 5. It underscores how different our journeys can be, but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children. This series is produced by Wall to Wall Media and is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

The first six episodes are now available on Apple TV+.

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds is a documentary from Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer about shooting stars, meteorites, and more. The show's description states:

Following their Academy Award-nominated work on "Encounters at the End of the World" and Emmy-nominated "Into the Inferno," Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer's new film "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds" takes viewers on an extraordinary journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.

Doug Unplugs

Doug Unplugs is a children's series about a boy robot called Doug "who's taking on the world one curious question at a time". The first six episodes are out now on Apple TV+.