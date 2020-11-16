Actor and writer W.C. Fields once said that you should 'never work with children or animals' and he was probably right. That was something the team behind Becoming You – a documentary all about children – soon found out, according to a new video that goes into how it was made.

The new video, uploaded to YouTube, takes us behind the scenes of a documentary that involved 11 countries and more than 100 children. And yes, nap time often got in the way.