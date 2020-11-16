Apple Tv Becoming YouSource: Apple TV+

  • A new video takes us behind the scenes of the new Apple TV+ documentary, Becoming You.

Actor and writer W.C. Fields once said that you should 'never work with children or animals' and he was probably right. That was something the team behind Becoming You – a documentary all about children – soon found out, according to a new video that goes into how it was made.

The new video, uploaded to YouTube, takes us behind the scenes of a documentary that involved 11 countries and more than 100 children. And yes, nap time often got in the way.

Go inside the making of Becoming You — an extraordinary new docuseries on childhood development that spans 11 countries around the globe. Becoming You follows the journey of 100 children during their first 2,000 days of life, reminding us that when it comes to raising children, we're more alike than we are different.

There's something comforting about an entire film crew finding out the thing parents everywhere already know – you can't make kids do what you want when you want them to do it!

You can watch the Becoming Us documentary on Apple TV+ now whether you have an Apple TV+ subscription or are taking advantage of Apple One.

