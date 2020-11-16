What you need to know
- A new video takes us behind the scenes of the new Apple TV+ documentary, Becoming You.
Actor and writer W.C. Fields once said that you should 'never work with children or animals' and he was probably right. That was something the team behind Becoming You – a documentary all about children – soon found out, according to a new video that goes into how it was made.
The new video, uploaded to YouTube, takes us behind the scenes of a documentary that involved 11 countries and more than 100 children. And yes, nap time often got in the way.
Go inside the making of Becoming You — an extraordinary new docuseries on childhood development that spans 11 countries around the globe. Becoming You follows the journey of 100 children during their first 2,000 days of life, reminding us that when it comes to raising children, we're more alike than we are different.
There's something comforting about an entire film crew finding out the thing parents everywhere already know – you can't make kids do what you want when you want them to do it!
You can watch the Becoming Us documentary on Apple TV+ now whether you have an Apple TV+ subscription or are taking advantage of Apple One.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
HomePod minis are arriving around the world
Those who got their HomePod mini order in early have started to have their new smart speakers arrive.
Cheers to the winners of iMore's Best of 2020!
The iMore team submitted our favorite products to launch or receive a major update in 2020 and then voted on which of these products win for innovation, technological advancements, and usability. Here are our picks for the best products of 2020.
Take your shot with the best hunting games for Nintendo Switch 2020
If you want to play a hunting game on the Switch, there's quite a few to choose from. Here's a list of the best games you can buy right now!