Belkin readying launch of an AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-enabled audio adapter

It looks like Belkin is bringing back one of the best features of Apple's discontinued AirPort Express. According to FCC Filings, the company is planning to offer the "Belkin Soundform Connect," an adapter that will allow users to stream audio from their Apple devices to any speaker with AirPlay 2.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Janko Roettgers, a senior reporter for Protocol, spotted the FCC filing and believes that the accessory will sell for around $100 Euros, which equates to about $120 U.S. dollars.

Looks like it will retail for around 100 Euros. pic.twitter.com/KwbwxNjxD0 — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) February 24, 2021

The adapter will reportedly be powered by USB-C and will feature both a 3.5mm audio jack as well as an Optical Digital Audio connection. Additionally, the accessory will support HomeKit, allowing users to assign their newly AirPlay-enabled speakers to different rooms in their home.

AirPlay 2 rolled out with iOS 11 back in 2017. The update to the standard allowed users to stream audio to multiple AirPlay-enabled devices at the same time, bringing Apple's own audio streaming experience up to par with services like Sonos.