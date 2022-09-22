Best AirPlay 2 soundbars 2022

AirPlay 2 — the easy-to-use audio "casting" feature found on the iPhone and Apple TV, provides clean, lag-free sound to the best wireless speakers in our homes. AirPlay 2 also works with Apple's HomeKit smart home platform, giving you the ability to set your speakers or soundbar to play your favorite tunes the moment you walk through the door. Here are our picks for the best AirPlay 2 soundbars to help you decide which is suitable for your home theater.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Soundbar $588 at Amazon Best for most

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers a rare combination of excellent sound quality, ease of use, and an affordable price, making it the best for most. This compact soundbar not only offers Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, but it also works with a wide range of third-party services through the Sonos app. If you don't mind the wires, the Beam also has an HDMI eARC port, giving you direct sound from your TV. New Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, Bluetooth connectivity $899 at Amazon Keep it 900

Bose's Soundbar 900 brings the company's legendary sound to the home theater in a thin soundbar package. The Soundbar 900 spans 41-inches wide, which blends well with most TV sizes, and it has a glass and metal frame that gives it a clean look. This soundbar is also future-proof with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant built right in, taking it along for the ride if you decide to change things up. Sonos Ray soundbar Sound that fills a room With its small form factor and punchy sound, the Sonos Ray is perfect for anyone looking for an optical sound bar on a budget, complete with AirPlay 2 functionality. The Sonos Ray has limited connectivity but is one of the best and cheapest options for AirPlay when it comes to sound bars and home entertainment. Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One $99 at Amazon TV, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit

The Roku Streambar combines a Roku 4K media player with a compact soundbar form factor that makes upgrading your home theater quick and easy. In addition to AirPlay 2, the Streambar also supports Apple's HomeKit, allowing users to integrate it into scenes and automation that can instantly turn everything on with a tap or shout to Siri. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage – Dolby Atmos Soundbar – TV and WiFi Speaker $1,899 at Amazon Premium sound

Bang & Olufsen's BeoSound Stage is a premium soundbar offering room-filling sound in a package that consists of high-quality materials. This beauty consists of an aluminum frame and cloth speaker front, along with a simple, flat design that will most definitely be a conversation starter. For controls, the BeoSound Stage has most functions available at the point of use, and of course, volume and content are adjustable through iOS or Siri. Powerful Denon Home Sound Bar 550, a Compact Soundbar for Your Television and Music $599 at Amazon Alexa on board

The Denon Home Sound Bar 550 includes Amazon's Alexa built-in giving your home theater an instant upgrade with voice controls. Inside the soundbar are two tweeters, four drivers, and three passive radiators that support most audio formats such as DTS:X and Dolby Atmos. Unlike most AirPlay 2 soundbars, the Home Sound Bar 550 also supports Bluetooth audio streaming, giving you an easy way to get guests connected.

Go wireless with the best AirPlay 2 soundbars

AirPlay 2 takes music and video streaming to new heights with fast connections, high-quality audio, and wire-free capabilities. AirPlay 2 also breathes new life into your home theater with HomeKit automation and scenes. Ever dream of having your music play automatically when you arrive home from a long day of work? AirPlay 2 and HomeKit can also make this happen.

We love the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for its affordable price tag, sound quality, and ease of use. This connected soundbar plays nicely with most audio services and voice assistants, making it one of the most flexible options around. The Sonos Beam also works with other speakers within the Sonos line and other AirPlay 2 speakers, giving you the ability to expand in the future.

Want a soundbar that offers the most bang for your buck? Then check out the Yamaha YAS408BL. This soundbar not only delivers excellent sound, but it also comes with a powerful subwoofer that instantly upgrades your tv setup into a banging home theater. Whichever option you choose, AirPlay 2 is there to keep the tunes going across all the rooms in your home and keep your movie-watching area nice and tidy.