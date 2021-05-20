What you need to know
- Belkin has announced the SOUNDFORM™ Connect.
- The audio adapter turns any speaker into an AirPlay 2-enabled speaker.
AirPlay is about to come to a lot more speakers.
Today, Belkin has announced the SOUNDFORM™ Connect, a new audio adapter that allows you to turn any speaker into an AirPlay 2-enabled speaker. The adapter works with any speaker with an optical or 3.5mm input and turns your traditional speakers into HomeKit-compatible devices.
Gone are the days of overlooking legacy speaker systems that aren't equipped for the digital age. Engineered to give life to traditional home stereo speakers and sound systems, the SOUNDFORM™ Connect allows users to seamlessly stream audio without the hassle of pairing devices. Once the SOUNDFORM™ Connect is connected to any powered speaker or sound system with an optical or 3.5mm input, a user can simply tap the AirPlay icon on their compatible Apple device* to start playing music or other audio. With AirPlay 2–enabled speakers, users can ask Siri via their iPhone to play their favorite music or podcasts throughout the house, ask what's playing in each room, control the volume, and more. The adapter enables the speakers to be compatible with HomeKit, making it easy to assign them to different rooms and create scenes and automations in the Home app.
Below are a few additional features of the SOUNDFORM™ Connect:
- Connect to any existing powered speaker/receiver using optical or 3.5mm input (widespread compatibility)
- Compact and portable for minimal space requirement
Belkin has been going all-in on its relationship with Apple products lately. The company is also one of the first to add Find My support for its new SOUNDFORM™ FREEDOM True Wireless Earbuds.
The SOUNDFORM™ Connect is available for $100 directly from Belkin. The company also says that it will release it in third-party retailers soon.
