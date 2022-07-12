Belkin Sounform Move True Earbuds ProductSource: Belkin

While some people are sold on Apple's latest AirPods, a lot of people are looking for something similar but...not AirPods. If you're looking for a set of wireless earbuds that don't cost the AirPods price, Belkin has a pair for you.

The SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones come packed with most of the AirPods features but come in at a much lower price of $29.99 for Prime Day. It's a fantastic price that goes toe-to-toe with some of the Best Apple deals for Prime Day 2022.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Belkin has an AirPods alternative for a fraction of the price

Belkin Sounform Move True Earbuds Product

Belkin SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones | Was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones feature Bluetooth, customizable ear tips, touch controls, sweat resistance, and up to 24 hours of total playtime with the wireless charging case.

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones almost look like the original AirPods but offer the earphones in both a white and black colorway, something that Apple still doesn't do for no discernable reason.

The earbuds also offer most of the features you've come to expect from a pair of true wireless headphones like touch controls on the earphones, multiple ear tip options for a customizable fit, sweat resistance for peace of mind while working out, and a wireless charging case. The earphones get up to five hours of listening time and an additional nineteen hours when utilizing the extra battery in the charging case.

Best of all, the earphones come in at a price that's about a quarter of the cost of AirPods. While Apple currently still sells its second-generation AirPods at $129.99, the Belkin SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones are on sale for Prime Day at just $29.99. It's a steal for anyone who wants AirPods features without paying the AirPods price.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
Roar!

Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount

The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.