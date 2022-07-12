While some people are sold on Apple's latest AirPods, a lot of people are looking for something similar but...not AirPods. If you're looking for a set of wireless earbuds that don't cost the AirPods price, Belkin has a pair for you.
The SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones come packed with most of the AirPods features but come in at a much lower price of $29.99 for Prime Day. It's a fantastic price that goes toe-to-toe with some of the Best Apple deals for Prime Day 2022.
See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
Belkin has an AirPods alternative for a fraction of the price
The Belkin SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones almost look like the original AirPods but offer the earphones in both a white and black colorway, something that Apple still doesn't do for no discernable reason.
The earbuds also offer most of the features you've come to expect from a pair of true wireless headphones like touch controls on the earphones, multiple ear tip options for a customizable fit, sweat resistance for peace of mind while working out, and a wireless charging case. The earphones get up to five hours of listening time and an additional nineteen hours when utilizing the extra battery in the charging case.
Best of all, the earphones come in at a price that's about a quarter of the cost of AirPods. While Apple currently still sells its second-generation AirPods at $129.99, the Belkin SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones are on sale for Prime Day at just $29.99. It's a steal for anyone who wants AirPods features without paying the AirPods price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Emmy Awards: Apple TV+ scores record-breaking 52 nominations
Apple's catalog of streaming content has scooped a whopping 52 Emmy Award nominations for its hit shows Ted Lasso, Severance, Schmigadoon!, and more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles. We've done the research and identified some trustworthy docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.