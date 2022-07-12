While some people are sold on Apple's latest AirPods, a lot of people are looking for something similar but...not AirPods. If you're looking for a set of wireless earbuds that don't cost the AirPods price, Belkin has a pair for you.

The SOUNDFORM Move True Wireless Earphones come packed with most of the AirPods features but come in at a much lower price of $29.99 for Prime Day. It's a fantastic price that goes toe-to-toe with some of the Best Apple deals for Prime Day 2022.

Belkin has an AirPods alternative for a fraction of the price